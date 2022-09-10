Tezos Trading Up 10.2% This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and $35.94 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $1.66 or 0.00007775 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00028369 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00012477 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000689 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00012963 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000058 BTC.

REMME (REM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 929,974,841 coins and its circulating supply is 908,474,236 coins. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.