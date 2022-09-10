The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,817 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $65,795,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.06.

BA opened at $157.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.93. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

