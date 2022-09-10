The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 76,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,491,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 502.1% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,177,000 after buying an additional 1,900,859 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,859,000. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,164,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,946,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,131,000 after purchasing an additional 41,349 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.54. 6,471,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,268,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average of $71.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

