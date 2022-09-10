The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $38.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.75.

CSIQ stock opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.34. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

