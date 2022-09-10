The Goldman Sachs Group Raises HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $57.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group to $57.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Trading Up 1.2 %

HF Sinclair stock opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.91. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.03. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,021.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.