The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 416,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $124,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $299.77 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

