The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 30,444 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.4% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.22% of Sherwin-Williams worth $142,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 78,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 276,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.2 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $240.35 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

