Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0587 on Major Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0587 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $310.97 million and $14.02 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00095205 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00073978 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001493 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00032956 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008135 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00008927 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002612 BTC.
- MediBloc (MED) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000099 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
Theta Fuel is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
