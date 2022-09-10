Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) PT Lowered to $10.00

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tilly’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $210.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.86. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Insider Activity

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,414 shares in the company, valued at $247,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $36,917 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter worth $311,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after buying an additional 206,498 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 46,898 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

