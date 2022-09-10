Time New Bank Price Reaches $0.0061 on Exchanges (TNB)

Time New Bank (TNB) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, Time New Bank has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Time New Bank coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $24.73 million and approximately $690,426.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00036124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,251.62 or 1.00120169 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00037445 BTC.

Time New Bank Coin Profile

Time New Bank is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,413,848,444 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,568,444 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund.

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads:”We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network”The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders.”

