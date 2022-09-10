TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.10 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.65 billion. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.13 EPS.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $66.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. TJX Companies has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.72.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $408,331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $116,429,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $35,138,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in TJX Companies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,030,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $304,770,000 after buying an additional 504,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $30,331,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

