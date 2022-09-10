TOKPIE Reaches Market Cap of $5.59 Million (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $5.59 million and $22,500.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000914 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2018. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKPIE (TKP) token is an ERC20 utility token issued on the Ethereum blockchain by the unique cryptocurrency exchange Tokpie. By holding this cryptocurrency, you can get up to 500% discount on fees, regular airdrops from newly listed projects, up to 70% referral bonus, access to the bounty stakes depositing and trading, P2P loans with TKP pledged as collateral under 90% LTV and income from TKP lending (staking).Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

