Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $565.23 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,248,887 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 330,763 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises 8.8% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $565,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on LNG. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $172.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

