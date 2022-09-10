TPG Telecom Limited (TPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th. This is a boost from TPG Telecom’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

TPG Telecom Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Get TPG Telecom alerts:

Insider Transactions at TPG Telecom

In other TPG Telecom news, insider Robert Millner bought 100,000 shares of TPG Telecom stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.61 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$561,000.00 ($392,307.69).

TPG Telecom Company Profile

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunications to consumers, business, enterprise, government and wholesale customers services. The company owns and operates fixed and mobile network infrastructure, including fixed voice and data network with approximately 28,000 kilometers of metropolitan and inter-capital fiber networks; and 7,000 submarine cable systems; and fiber internet, enterprise ethernet, cloud, SD-WAN, mobility, internet of things, and answering and messaging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.