Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Upgraded at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIG. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Capital One Financial upgraded Transocean from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Transocean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.45.

Transocean stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. Transocean has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Transocean by 154.0% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,709,937 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $99,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161,589 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Transocean by 5,526.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732,128 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 117.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $40,861,000 after buying an additional 4,838,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1,631.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,625 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $13,166,000 after buying an additional 2,714,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 7.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,889,662 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $159,446,000 after buying an additional 2,413,968 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

