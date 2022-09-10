TRONbetDice (DICE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.90 Million

TRONbetDice (DICE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One TRONbetDice coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRONbetDice has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $11,675.00 worth of TRONbetDice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TRONbetDice has traded down 81.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,465.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020504 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00060677 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00068006 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005503 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00076671 BTC.

TRONbetDice Coin Profile

DICE is a coin. It launched on May 15th, 2017. TRONbetDice’s total supply is 983,233,671 coins. TRONbetDice’s official website is www.wink.org/#/platform/dice. TRONbetDice’s official Twitter account is @etheroll.

Buying and Selling TRONbetDice

According to CryptoCompare, ” Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONbetDice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRONbetDice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRONbetDice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

