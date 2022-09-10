TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Shares Down 2.7%

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 4,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 76,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

TROOPS Stock Up 4.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TROOPS by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TROOPS by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TROOPS by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 46,267 shares during the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans. It also develops, operates, and manages an online financial marketplace that connects financial institutions and users through its mobile application, which offers financial technology solutions, including application programming interface (API) services.

Featured Stories

