Truist Financial Begins Coverage on GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.08.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -62.18, a PEG ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94.

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 185,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 49,513 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in GoodRx by 763.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 267,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 236,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,578,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

