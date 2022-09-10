Truist Financial Begins Coverage on NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NextGen Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,699.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $60,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,850.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

