UBS Group Begins Coverage on Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Siegfried from CHF 970 to CHF 840 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Siegfried Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGFEF opened at $730.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $730.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $762.82. Siegfried has a 12-month low of $730.00 and a 12-month high of $859.25.

Siegfried Company Profile

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling injectables, ophthalmics, and inhalative products.

