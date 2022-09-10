UBS Group Cuts Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target to $15.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $21.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.45 and a beta of 1.94.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.19 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.18%.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,151.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rush Island Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 340.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 4,935,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,459 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,696,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,509,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,070 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,904,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

