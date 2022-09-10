UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PATH. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UiPath from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on UiPath from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.97.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $436,988,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 24.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,600,948 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $725,444,000 after buying an additional 6,698,008 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 175.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,270,194 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 27.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,026,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $457,123,000 after buying an additional 4,513,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 251.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after buying an additional 3,573,238 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

