UniDex 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9,402.00 (UNIDX)

UniDex (UNIDX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. UniDex has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and $9,402.00 worth of UniDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniDex coin can currently be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00006412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UniDex has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,487.00 or 0.99625865 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036847 BTC.

UniDex Coin Profile

UniDex (UNIDX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. The official website for UniDex is tronx.online. UniDex’s official Twitter account is @UniDexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UniDex

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex allows traders in the DeFi ecosystem to take part in leverage trading on top of uniswap in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniDex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniDex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniDex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

