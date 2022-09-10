United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $131.96 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,450,573 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.13% of Starbucks worth $131,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.15.

SBUX opened at $88.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.51. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $120.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

