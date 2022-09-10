United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $161.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.63% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $161,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $163.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.59. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.