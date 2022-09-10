United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 351,770 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,987,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,770 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $1,240,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 504.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,259,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $373.75 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $369.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

