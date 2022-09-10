United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 771,872 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,947,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771,872 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.3% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $269,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEFA. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,140,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 105.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

BATS HEFA opened at $32.27 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average is $32.77.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.