United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 20,452 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,492 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 20,452 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $57,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,086,842 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,048,265,000 after purchasing an additional 452,967 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,470,671 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,566,595,000 after purchasing an additional 398,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,919 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $810,340,000 after purchasing an additional 516,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $658,614,000 after purchasing an additional 662,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.86 and its 200-day moving average is $75.54. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $61.59 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

