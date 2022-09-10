United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 260 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $82,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $141.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.99. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $250.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

