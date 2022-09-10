Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Lowered to $129.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $129.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

UHS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.57.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of UHS stock opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.71 and a 200-day moving average of $122.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $94.70 and a 12-month high of $158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,359 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Universal Health Services by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

