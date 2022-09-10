Universe.XYZ Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $2.43 Million (XYZ)

Universe.XYZ (XYZ) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Universe.XYZ has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Universe.XYZ has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $15,398.00 worth of Universe.XYZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universe.XYZ coin can now be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00035827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,505.23 or 0.99745903 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036774 BTC.

Universe.XYZ Coin Profile

Universe.XYZ (XYZ) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2021. Universe.XYZ’s official website is universe.xyz. Universe.XYZ’s official Twitter account is @universe_xyz.

Universe.XYZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Universe Protocol is a community bootstrapping engine. It's designed to embed community-building mechanics into the way the users mint and monetize NFTs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe.XYZ directly using U.S. dollars.

