Valiant Capital Management L.P. Has $47.48 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Valiant Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for approximately 5.4% of Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $47,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $7.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.78. 2,058,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,134. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Further Reading

