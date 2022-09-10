Valiant Capital Management L.P. Invests $17.44 Million in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Valiant Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 262,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,436,000. Mosaic accounts for approximately 2.0% of Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Valiant Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Mosaic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,008,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,597. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

