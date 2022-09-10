Valiant Capital Management L.P. Purchases 27,700 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Valiant Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,559 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for about 4.2% of Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Valiant Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Autodesk worth $36,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 456,878 shares of the software company’s stock worth $97,932,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Autodesk by 3,473.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,138 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 61,371 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $2,325,000. Credit Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $211.68. 1,097,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 83.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

