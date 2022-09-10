Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after buying an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $130,586,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

VEA traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,474,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,703,680. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.28.

