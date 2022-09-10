Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,141,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 722,530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 654.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 35,497 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 396,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.08 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

