Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Southern Wealth Management LLP

Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after buying an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after buying an additional 282,559 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after acquiring an additional 254,262 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after acquiring an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.53. 1,536,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,205. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

