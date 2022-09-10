Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,582,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.51% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $529,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.53 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.56 and its 200-day moving average is $140.24.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

