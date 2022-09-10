Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 9.9% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,205. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

