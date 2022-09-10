Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VTWRF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vantage Towers from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vantage Towers from €35.50 ($36.22) to €34.00 ($34.69) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vantage Towers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.13.

Vantage Towers Price Performance

Shares of Vantage Towers stock opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. Vantage Towers has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $37.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85.

Vantage Towers Company Profile

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

