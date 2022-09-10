Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLTGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.88.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.56. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 6,201.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. Research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth about $225,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,108,000. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

