Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.88.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.56. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 6,201.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. Research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth about $225,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,108,000. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

