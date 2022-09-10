Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Shares Sold by Newfoundland Capital Management

Newfoundland Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,134,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,351 shares during the period. Vasta Platform accounts for about 5.3% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Newfoundland Capital Management owned approximately 3.76% of Vasta Platform worth $17,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSTA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 932,073 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 21.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Vasta Platform Stock Down 1.8 %

Vasta Platform stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. Vasta Platform Limited has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Vasta Platform

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

(Get Rating)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.