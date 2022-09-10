Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Guggenheim

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim to $230.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $223.20.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $179.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.68. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $327.78.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

