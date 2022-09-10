VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) is Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. VeriSign comprises about 5.4% of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $22,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,051 shares in the company, valued at $137,437,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock worth $3,340,848. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.56. The stock had a trading volume of 422,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.52 and a 200-day moving average of $190.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

