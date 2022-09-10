Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,239 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 747,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 61,982 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 2.2 %

VZ stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.24. The stock had a trading volume of 20,264,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,465,904. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.