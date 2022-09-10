Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.30

Shares of Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as low as C$8.22. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34.

In other Victoria Gold news, Director John Charles Mcconnell bought 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.68 per share, with a total value of C$25,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 715,737 shares in the company, valued at C$8,359,808.16. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $70,784.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

