VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 12th

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VSDA stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25.

Get VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.