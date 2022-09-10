VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CID opened at $28.10 on Friday. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $34.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $30.57.

Get VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth $239,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.