VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.24 and last traded at $67.13. Approximately 138,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 211,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.04.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.00.
