VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.223 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

CDL stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.73. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $55.19 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

